Trump tells senior FBI ranks to resign or be fired

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, claims he was unaware of the decision prior to the ultimatum

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw , David Spunt Fox News
Published
The Trump administration has told top officials at the FBI to resign or lose their jobs, Fox News has learned. 

The exact number has not been disclosed, but the ultimatum was allegedly given to senior employees promoted under former director, Christopher A. Wray.

President Donald Trump’s administration took these steps as his nominee to lead the bureau, Kash Patel, said he would not begin his tenure with retribution or focus on past transgressions. 

"I have no interest, no desire and will not, if confirmed, go backwards. There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken," Patel said at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

MAJOR FBI CHANGES KASH PATEL COULD MAKE ON DAY 1 IF CONFIRMED AS DIRECTOR

patel

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.  (AP)

According to reporting from The New York Times, an email to colleagues from one of the senior agents outlined that he had learned he would be dismissed "from the rolls of the F.B.I." as soon as Monday morning.

"I was given no rationale for this decision, which, as you might imagine, has come as a shock," he wrote.

FBI logo and seal seen below the American flag

The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Patel said he is unaware of any plans of retribution by the Trump administration.

"Are you aware of any plans or discussions to punish in any way, including termination, FBI agents or personnel associated with Trump investigations?" asked Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.

SPARKS EXPECTED TO FLY AT KASH PATEL’S SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARING TO LEAD FBI

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, arrives for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Kash Patel, President Donald Trump's choice to be director of the FBI, arrives for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

"I am not aware of that, senator," Patel replied.

Although Patel has been nominated, a director has not been officially confirmed to take charge, so the news of the ultimatum was alarming for those involved.

Until the vote comes to a close, Brian Driscoll remains the bureau’s acting director.

The FBI declined to comment when reached by Fox News. 

