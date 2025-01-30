Trump tells senior FBI ranks to resign or be fired

The Trump administration has told top officials at the FBI to resign or lose their jobs, Fox News has learned.

The exact number has not been disclosed, but the ultimatum was allegedly given to senior employees promoted under former director, Christopher A. Wray.

President Donald Trump’s administration took these steps as his nominee to lead the bureau, Kash Patel, said he would not begin his tenure with retribution or focus on past transgressions.

"I have no interest, no desire and will not, if confirmed, go backwards. There will be no politicization at the FBI. There will be no retributive actions taken," Patel said at the Senate Judiciary Committee.

According to reporting from The New York Times, an email to colleagues from one of the senior agents outlined that he had learned he would be dismissed "from the rolls of the F.B.I." as soon as Monday morning.

"I was given no rationale for this decision, which, as you might imagine, has come as a shock," he wrote.

During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Patel said he is unaware of any plans of retribution by the Trump administration.

"Are you aware of any plans or discussions to punish in any way, including termination, FBI agents or personnel associated with Trump investigations?" asked Democratic Sen. Cory Booker.

"I am not aware of that, senator," Patel replied.

Although Patel has been nominated, a director has not been officially confirmed to take charge, so the news of the ultimatum was alarming for those involved.

Until the vote comes to a close, Brian Driscoll remains the bureau’s acting director.

The FBI declined to comment when reached by Fox News.