FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump says migrants used children as 'human shields'; Key runoff election in Mississippi

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018

President Trump said some migrants used children as 'human shields' during violent clashes at the border on Sunday

Voters in Mississippi will go to the polls Tuesday in the closely-watched runoff election between Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy

Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller has accused former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of violating his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators. Manafort insists he's been truthful, but could face more criminal charges and a longer prison sentence

Trump, in an interview days before the G20 Summit, said he expects to move forward on raising the tariff levels on $200 billion in Chinese goods

NASA spacecraft InSight Lander successfully landed on Mars on Monday and already has sent its first picture back to Earth

FOX Nation, FOX News' new subscription-based streaming service, launches today. CLICK HERE to sign up and watch exclusive new programs!

THE LEAD STORY - GRABBERS, CHILDREN AND HUMAN SHIELDS AT THE BORDER: At a Monday night roundtable in Mississippi on his bipartisan criminal justice reform effort, President Trump charged that some migrants he identified as "grabbers" who rushed the San Ysidro, Calif., point of entry on Sunday essentially used children as human shields at the border ... The president turned to the widely circulated images from Sunday's clashes, which showed some migrants running away with children as tear gas canisters landed nearby. Videos and images from the port of entry also showed migrants throwing what appeared to be rocks over the fence and attempting to breach the wall.” In some cases, you know, they're not the parents," Trump said. "These are people, they call 'em 'grabbers' -- they grab the child, because they think they're gonna have a certain status by having a child. You know, you have certain advantages and things with our crazy laws that frankly Congress should be changing. You know, if you change the laws, you wouldn't have this problem." In a statement late Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen backed up Trump's comments, adding that recent caravans were larger and more organized than previous ones. Authorities, she said, had identified at least 600 convicted criminals traveling with the migrants. - Reported by Gregg Re (@gregg_re on Twitter)

Trump to caravan: 'Turn back now. We will not let you in'

Rep. Andy Biggs: The migrant crisis is here. The time to build the wall is now.

MISSISSIPPI RUNOFF DRAMA: Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith appeared poised for an easy runoff against her Democratic challenger after the first round of voting in Mississippi's special election earlier this month. But after a series of high-profile controversies, Hyde-Smith – who was appointed in March to fill the Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran – is locked in a contentious fight with Democrat Mike Espy in what has become the most competitive Senate race the state has seen in decades ... The incumbent remains the favorite in this deep-red state that President Trump, who stumped for Hyde-Smith in back-to-back rallies Monday evening, won by 18 points in 2016. With the runoff set for Tuesday, most analysts and political operatives on both sides of the aisle are predicting that Hyde-Smith will squeak out a win.

Still, the controversies made the race more competitive than Republicans would have liked. Hyde-Smith has had to defend herself against several stumbles: A photograph of her wearing a replica Confederate soldier's hat, as well as a video of her praising a supporter by saying she would sit on the front row of a public hanging with him. Espy, who is seeking to become Mississippi's first black senator since Reconstruction, remains a longshot, but one with a fighting chance. - Reported by Andrew O'Reilly

TIGHTENING THE SCREWS ON MANAFORT: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied to the FBI and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office "on a variety of subject matters" since his plea deal earlier this year, thereby violating the agreement, Mueller said in a court filing submitted Monday night, while adding that Manafort claims he's been truthful ... Manafort, 69, was convicted on multiple counts of financial fraud over the summer in connection to work he completed in Ukraine as a political consultant. Approaching a separate trial on similar charges in September he entered into an arrangement with the government in which he was expected to answer questions on a wide variety of matters. Manafort remains jailed and is expected to face at least 10 years in prison. Mueller's joint status report noted that both sides called for a sentencing date to be set without delay. - Reported by Matt Richardson (@MRichardson713 on Twitter)

Conservative writer Jerome Corsi rejects potential Mueller plea deal

TRUMP VS. CHINA: Four days before a summit with China's leader, President Trump said he expects to move ahead with boosting tariff levels on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent, calling it “highly unlikely” that he would accept Beijing’s request to hold off on the increase ... In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Trump said that if negotiations don’t work out, he would also put tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports that are currently not subject to duties. “If we don’t make a deal, then I’m going to put the $267 billion additional on,” at a tariff rate of either 10 percent or 25 percent, Mr. Trump said. - Reported by Bob Davis, the Wall Street Journal

INSIGHT ON MARS: NASA announced that its Mars InSight lander landed successfully on the surface of the Red Planet, ending a journey that lasted six months and more than 300 million miles. And the spacecraft wasted no time in getting the first picture back to Earth ... "My first picture on #Mars! My lens cover isn’t off yet, but I just had to show you a first look at my new home," NASA tweeted, showing off the first image. The InSight lander entered Mars' atmosphere just shortly after 2:40 p.m. ET on Monday and touched the surface at approximately 2:54 p.m. ET. The last part of the journey was the most harrowing, with NASA calling it "seven minutes of terror" due to the agency's inability to control the landing of the spacecraft, which cost $828 million. The anxious final moments of the lander's journey ended when a NASA official declared "touchdown confirmed!" sparking scenes of celebration at mission control in the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. - Reported by Chris Ciaccia (@chris_ciaccia on Twitter) and James Rogers (@jamesjrogers on Twitter)

OPINION DONE RIGHT: FOX Nation, FOX News' subscription-based streaming platform, launches today after months of anticipation... Viewers will be able to access FOX Nation through their phone, tablet, computer and select TV devices. It is a members-only destination for the FOX News super fan, featuring exclusive content, daily and weekly short-form programming and a long-form programming lineup of investigative series and documentaries. Sign up now and watch exclusive FOX News content!

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS

THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY'S CLASHING GOALS - "A massive social welfare state and millions of new citizens from the third world. Those two goals conflict with each other." - Tucker Carlson, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" pointing out that two of the Democratic Party's top policy goals in recent times work against each other. WATCH



FOX NEWS OPINION

Brian Kilmeade: Mount Rushmore's secret room and other great places in America.

Ex-CIA station chief: The Khashoggi murder, human rights and U.S. foreign policy -- a precarious balance.

Greg Gutfeld: Trump haters like Chuck Schumer do his work for him.

THE SWAMP

Beto O'Rourke says he's considering 2020 run, after saying during campaign he wasn't.

Sen. Lindsey Graham hits Ocasio-Cortez for comparing caravan to Nazi Germany.

Plunge in Clinton Foundation donations fuels GOP scrutiny amid DOJ probe.

ACROSS THE NATION

More adenovirus cases revealed by University of Maryland following freshman's death.

California can't prove 2020 census would harm state, should drop challenge, DOJ says.

Casey Anthony's father left with 'incapacitating' injuries after crash in Florida, officials say.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

GM slashing 15 percent of N. American salaried workers, discontinuing several vehicle models | Trump not happy.

GM, retailers give U.S. stocks broad rally.

Cyber Monday broke online sales record with $7.9B.

Kennedy: Why donations to the Clinton Foundation fell.

Gary Kaltbaum: Lots more stock nausea ahead.

Ohio to accept bitcoin for tax bills.

Report: U.S. Postal Service website flaw exposed data of 60M users.

Money lessons you can learn from frugal celebrities.

From Tesla to SpaceX: Elon Musk's business empire.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Catherine Zeta-Jones 'devastated' by sexual harassment allegations made against Michael Douglas.

Tom Arnold confirms Secret Service visited him over Donald Trump threat after video leaks.

Heather Locklear's psychiatric hold extended two weeks for 'further evaluation': source.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Video of Border Patrol agent's gender-reveal explosion that sparked wildfire released.

PHOTO: Best man surprises groom with 'first look' prank.

Mom turns ugly Christmas sweater hobby into full-time business.



STAY TUNED

On Facebook:

Check out 'FOX News Update,' our Facebook-exclusive news program!

On FOX News:



FOX & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Dr. Nicole Saphier; podcast host Ken Coleman; Mike Huckabee; Pastor Robert Jeffress; Gerard Baker, Wall Street Journal editor-at-large.

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie discuss their new book, "Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency."

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

On FOX Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Betsy DeVos. U.S. Education Secretary; Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair; Newt Gingrich; Charlie O'Shea, Moody's lead retail analyst; Rebecca Lindland, executive analyst for Kelley Blue Book.

Varney & Co., 9 a.m. ET: National Association of Home Builders CEO Jerry Howard; Fred Fleitz, former National Security Council chief of staff and incoming president and CEO of the Center for Security Policy; Kayleigh McEnany, RNC spokeswoman; U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; Nigel Farage, European Parliament member and former UK Independence Party leader.

Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Noon ET: Guests include: Bill Simon, former CEO of Walmart U.S.; U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

Making Money with Charles Payne, 2 p.m. ET: David Nelson, chief strategist of Belpointe Asset Management; Mattie Duppler, senior fellow at the National Taxpayers Union; Eric Schiffer, chairman and CEO of Patriarch Organization; Heather Zumarraga, senior vice president and market strategist for Vision 4 Fund Distributors; Kristin Tate, author of "How Do I Tax Thee."

Kennedy, 9 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Chris Stirewalt.

On FOX News Radio:

The FOX News Rundown podcast: President Trump has threatened to shut down the U.S. - Mexico border indefinitely, if "need be", in order to stop future caravans of migrants. FOX News' Jessica Rosenthal, who is in San Diego, Calif. at the Mexico port of entry in San Ysidro and immigration attorney, George Rodriguez, give insight. The investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election continues as Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team receives written answers by President Trump. Alan Dershowitz explains why he believes the final report will be "devastating" to the president. Plus, commentary by Juan Williams, co-host of "The Five."

Want the FOX News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie on their new book, "Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State Is Undermining the Presidency"; Mike Huckabee on his new book, "Rare, Medium or Done Well"; Arthur Aidala on Paul Manafort's legal peril with Special Counsel Robert Mueller; Allen West and Chris Stirewalt take on the top headlines of the day.

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd Starnes speaks with former presidential candidate and governor, Mike Huckabee, about the crisis at the border and his new book, "Rare, Medium or Done Well."

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Tom Shillue celebrates the launch of FOX Nation Tuesday by talking with one of its stars, Tomi Lahren! The "Final Thoughts" host discusses the border crisis and more!



#OnThisDay



1978: San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, are shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White.

1962: The first Boeing 727 is rolled out at the company's Renton Plant.

1924: Macy's first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a "Christmas Parade" — takes place in New York.

FOX News First is compiled by FOX News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.

