Casey Anthony’s father left with ‘incapacitating’ injuries after crash in Florida, officials say

The father of Casey Anthony, the woman found not guilty in 2011 of killing her young daughter in a high-profile case, was left with “incapacitating” injuries after crashing his vehicle on a Florida interstate Saturday, officials said.

George Anthony was driving his wife Cindy Anthony's Toyota 4Runner on Interstate 4 in Daytona Beach when he ran off the right shoulder and attempted to swerve back before losing control of the vehicle, FOX35 Orlando reported. The vehicle overturned several times before coming to a stop off the median shoulder, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

George was flown to the hospital in serious condition.

It’s unclear why George drove his vehicle off the road. He was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash and told officers he doesn't remember what happened before the crash, according to the Florida Traffic crash report. No one else was injured.

George and Cindy Anthony made headlines in 2008 when their granddaughter, Caylee Anthony, went missing. Cindy reported the 2-year-old girl missing in June 2008, reportedly a month after the child was last seen.

Their daughter, Casey, was then arrested on charges of child neglect. She told police at the time her child disappeared with a babysitter. Caylee’s remains were found in a wooded area near the family home on Dec. 11, 2008.

Following a high-profile 2011 trial, prosecutors proved Casey, the prime suspect, was a liar -- but they couldn’t convince the jury she was a murderer. The government failed to establish how Caylee died, and they couldn't find her mother's DNA on the duct tape they said was used to suffocate her. Casey also claimed her daughter drowned on the day she vanished.

After a month-and-a-half in court, the jury took fewer than 11 hours to find Casey not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse.

She was convicted of four counts of lying to police -- though two counts were later dropped. She served about three years in prison while awaiting trial.

In the 2017 docu-series “Casey Anthony: an American Murder Mystery,” George said he thought the theory that his granddaughter had drowned was “a bunch of bull,” USA Today reported.

“I don’t believe [the drowning]. That’s a bunch of bull to me," he said in the series. "That’s too easy of a story to bring up ‘cause if that would’ve happened, I think my daughter would’ve at least had the common decency or common sense inside to call 911 and say something.”

George said he no longer keeps in touch with his daughter, who he believes should be "behind bars and have her suffer like…Caylee suffered."

"Whatever life she has, I hope she makes something positive for it. Am I ever gonna speak to my daughter again? No. We’re done because when all this stuff happened, I lost my daughter and my granddaughter. I lost them both,” he said.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.