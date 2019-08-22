Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Trials
Published

Former Texas health care worker gets 2 life sentences for raping 74-year-old patient with dementia: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Fort Worth man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for raping a 74-year-old patient – who could not move or speak – at a nursing home last year.

Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo, 53, was convicted Wednesday of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Nyakeo could have been sentenced to probation but jurors on Thursday sided with prosecutors and sentenced him to two life terms in prison.

Anthony Nyakeo is a Kenyan immigrant and former health care worker of a Texas nursing home.

Anthony Nyakeo is a Kenyan immigrant and former health care worker of a Texas nursing home. (Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office)

Nyakeo worked at a nursing home in Grapevine, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

NURSING ASSISTANT CAUGHT ON VIDEO RAPING DISABLE CARE-HOME RESIDENT: PROSECUTORS

In January 2018, prosecutors accused Nyakeo, a Kenyan immigrant to the U.S., of raping the elderly woman after DNA linked him to the attack, the Star-Telegram reported.

During his trial, Nyakeo testified that someone must have planted his DNA from a used condom in the body of the victim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

The victim, whose identity has not been released, died last year from Alzheimer’s disease at age 75.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.