Former teacher opens up after OnlyFans gig led to her resignation: 'A part of me has died'

A former high school teacher in Ohio who resigned from her job after joining OnlyFans is speaking out about her transition from traditional employment.

Jennifer Ruziscka, 50, worked as an English teacher at Springfield High School in Holland, Ohio, for 28 years. She began posting adult content on OnlyFans and Fansly under the name "Jenniferssecrets" last December.

School officials learned that she was making adult content on Jan. 26, and the superintendent of Springfield Local Schools promptly reported the teacher to the Ohio State Board of Education.

After she was placed on administrative leave and accused of "conduct unbecoming of a professional educator," Ruziscka resigned from her position.

The former educator told Fox News Digital that she joined OnlyFans to help provide for her single-income family. She ran two side businesses to make ends meet until extreme financial pressure made her take the plunge and produce adult content.

"Those businesses required a great deal of time and dedication to flourish, which would’ve required me to cut back on the level of commitment to my classes and my students that I was known for upholding," she explained.

"Running an OF site was quite simple in that I could set aside 20-30 minutes a night to produce content to post and then resume the 3-4 hours of work I so routinely brought home with me every night."

Despite joining OnlyFans, Ruziscka was still struggling with credit card debt, along with her past-due mortgage and car payments. That's when she started an account on Fansly, where she instantly made five times as much as what she earned after a month on OnlyFans.

"Just when I thought I could breathe a sigh of relief that there was now an additional source of income to help me close the financial gap that was growing larger every day, I was informed that the district was aware of my after-hours activity and was put on paid administrative leave," she recalled. "Just like that, a 28-year career with the same school was now in jeopardy."

The former educator said that a friend, who was aware of her financial situation, revealed her X-rated side hustles to the school district, but Ruziscka didn't want to share any additional details.

"Knowing firsthand the agony and heartache associated with losing a place of employment, I cannot bring myself to [disclose the friend's name and] avenge that level of betrayal. That is not who I am nor who I ever wish to be."

Ruziscka, who was not tenured despite her long-term service due to a master's degree requirement, expressed pride in her teaching career to Fox News Digital. She shared several screenshots of positive messages that she received from past students.

"I wholeheartedly believe my students would agree that my animated teaching style, innovative curriculum, and classroom expectations demonstrated all of those characteristics [of a great teacher]," she said.

"I didn’t just teach students; I reached students."

Ruziscka says that, since leaving her classroom, each day "has contained a sense of sadness, emptiness, and heartbreak."

"I genuinely loved entering that building, excited about what I had planned for that day, as the energy in my classroom was electric, the camaraderie among my students was contagious, and the personal and academic growth was gratifying," she explained.

"Without my presence in a classroom, it’s as if a part of me has died."

Fox News Digital reached out to Springfield Local Schools for comment.