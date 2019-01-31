Former kennel owner, wife linked to bestiality videos, authorities say

A former kennel owner was indicted in Virginia this week on multiple counts of bestiality and animal cruelty, according to reports.

The charges include an allegation that Richard Patterson, 48, and his wife, Christina Patterson, 42, both of Suffolk, had the front toenails of a male dog removed so they could more easily have sex with the animal, according to court documents.

When federal agents searched the couple’s home in July 2017, they found videos of the couple engaged in sex acts with the dog, the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported.

The videos reportedly showed the couple in their master bedroom with a Doberman pinscher named Demon.

Christina Patterson was indicted in October on related charges, the report said. She is scheduled to stand trial beginning March 1.

After the allegations were initially publicized in 2017, Christina Patterson began fearing for her safety, the newspaper reported.

“She has received death threats and threats against her children,” her attorney, Nicholas Renninger, said at the time. “Some real unseemly stuff.”

Court documents said the investigation began when federal agents suspected Richard Patterson was buying and selling firearms despite a past felony conviction, the Suffolk News-Herald reported.

In May he pleaded guilty to one count each of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice, the Virginian-Pilot reported. For those offenses he received a sentence of eight years and four months in prison.

Meanwhile, the wife was also accused of attempting to transfer ownership of the couple’s kennel business after her husband was arrested on gun charges.

Federal agents argued that it was part of an effort to help her husband beat the weapons charges, in part by invalidating a search warrant for their home, but Christina Patterson said the couple was just trying to separate the business from bad publicity surrounding her husband’s arrest. She eventually pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, the newspaper reported.

The couple had owned and operated Imperial K-9 LLC, according to the report.