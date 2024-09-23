Former John Kerry staffer arrested on Nantucket for allegedly writing $1.5M bad check

A former John Kerry staffer was arrested on Nantucket late Friday morning for allegedly writing a bad check to a casino for $1.5 million, just one day after his island mansion was sold at a foreclosure auction.

Daniel Burrell was wanted by law enforcement authorities in Colorado and Nevada after writing a $1.5 million check that bounced at a Las Vegas casino, the Nantucket Current reported.

The arrest comes one day after Burrell's island estate was sold at a foreclosure auction for $12.52 million.

Burrell previously had warrants out for his arrest in Pitkin County, Colorado, the outlet reported, for allegedly defaulting on over $75 million in bank loans he used to pay off divorce payments, buy a yacht and purchase luxury homes.

TIM WALZ’S $250M STATE PROGRAM TO FEED HUNGRY KIDS FRAUDULENTLY SPENT ON LUXURY GOODS, OVERSEAS REAL ESTATE

This arrest is the latest in a number of legal troubles for Burrell, who served in the Clinton administration as a member of its Domestic Policy Council from 2000 to 2001.

Burrell's ties to Kerry include serving as a campaign finance assistant to the former U.S. Senator and Secretary of State during his presidential campaign in 2004. He once described Kerry as "an incredible mentor," the Current reported.

"Dan was a young college graduate hired as a campaign finance assistant and ultimately finished the 2004 campaign as a regional finance staffer in California, before heading to law school and starting his own professional ventures," a source close to Kerry told Fox News Digital.

Last November, Burrell was sued by First Western Bank for allegedly defaulting on $56 million in business and construction loans. Then in April 2024, Alpine Bank launched legal action, according to the Current, which alleged he owed $18 million on an $18.5 million loan. An online foreclosure auction was held for one of Burrell's Aspen, Colorado, estates after he used it as collateral against the loan, which allowed the bank to acquire the property for $24.6 million.

JOHN KERRY USED GOVERNMENT EMAIL ALIAS AS SECRETARY OF STATE, WHISTLEBLOWERS SAY

A spokesperson for Kerry issued a statement to Fox News Digital on his behalf stating that "we hope that Dan and his family find peace and healing."

Burrell is the founder of the Burrell Group, an investment management company focusing on commercial offices, multi-family, medical facilities, and student housing, according to the company's LinkedIn page.

JOHN KERRY SCORCHED FOR MISLEADING ON PRIVATE JET USE: 'DEMOCRATS' STANDARD OF HYPOCRISY

Burrell’s casino debt case has been assigned to Las Vegas Justice Court and will be heard either Monday or Tuesday, according to his lawyer, Andrew Frtiz. Burrell was unable to immediately provide the $10,000 bail set by the judge in Nantucket and was held overnight at the Nantucket Police Department, according to the Current.

"My understanding is he was picked up today on an arrest warrant out of Nevada where he is owing money, presumably on these casino markers, to a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada," Fritz told the Current at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to Friday's arrest, the Current reported Burrell was entangled in other legal issues on Nantucket over the summer, ranging from a petty theft charge to a dispute with a small business property manager on the island.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Nantucket County Sherriff's Department for comment, but has not yet heard back.