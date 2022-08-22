Expand / Collapse search
Lottery
Published

Florida's lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 21

Florida's lottery drawings for Fantasy 5, Cash4Life, and more

Associated Press
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Cash4Life - 02-21-30-48-58, Cash Ball: 1

Fantasy 5 - 17-19-27-30-36

Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000

The estimated Mega Millions jackpot is 116,000,000.

Pick 2 Evening - 1-8, FB: 1

Pick 2 Midday - 0-1, FB: 7

Pick 3 Evening - 2-6-7, FB: 1

Pick 3 Midday - 0-5-0, FB: 7

Pick 4 Evening - 9-7-0-5, FB: 1

Pick 4 Midday - 5-8-1-7, FB: 7

Pick 5 Evening - 7-4-2-7-9, FB: 1

Pick 5 Midday -1-6-9-4-1, FB: 7

Powerball - Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000