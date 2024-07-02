Florida women with 'expensive taste' steal 24 Stanley cups, lobster, crab meat in heists, authorities say

A Florida woman stole 24 Stanley tumbler cups from a hardware store, along with an assortment of champagne, lobster and crab meat from other locations, authorities said Monday.

Thefts occurred on Saturday at two Winn-Dixie stores and two Ace Hardware stores in Nassau County – located in northern Florida near Jacksonville, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

"This case demonstrates the importance of vigilance and quick action. Our off-duty lieutenant's attentiveness led to the swift apprehension of these suspects, potentially preventing further thefts. We remain committed to protecting our local businesses and community from such criminal activities," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

The women were identified as Stacy Sullivan, Kaneki Hickson, Montavia Sullivan and Tracy Sullivan. The alleged thieves stole around $5,000 in merchandise.

Deputies first responded to an Ace Hardware store where employees said four suspects stole 24 Stanley cups by hiding them under their shirts and in their bags. The steel tumblers have become immensely popular in recent months after being featured on social media.

The group then left in a silver Chevy Malibu. An off-duty lieutenant, who heard the BOLO (Be on the Lookout) over the radio, spotted the vehicle.

The suspects were stopped in a Winn-Dixie parking lot and detained. Inside the car, authorities found the Stanley cups and high-end foods like crab meat, lobster tail, as well as bacon, steak and champagne, the sheriff's office said.

"It's clear these criminals had expensive taste, targeting luxury food items and popular merchandise across multiple stores in our county, however, I can assure you that champagne and lobster are not on the menu at Hotel Nassau County Jail," said Leeper.

All four face charges of felony grand theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft.