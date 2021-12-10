Florida woman charged with DUI after driving through golf course in wild police chase

A Florida woman has been charged with driving under the influence and other crimes after leading a local police department on a chase that went through a golf course.

Jodi Ann Harvey, 60, was charged with driving under the influence on Tuesday after driving through the Grand Harbor golf course in Vero Beach while being chased by police.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Harvey broke through a gate at the golf course which allowed her to drive throughout the property.

Golfers can be seen in the dash cam footage running away from the vehicle as she drove through the golf course.

After getting out of the vehicle, Harvey can be seen using her cellphone before being arrested.

Originally, the sheriff's office tried to pull Harvey over in the Waterford Lakes community of Vero Beach at around 1 p.m., but she failed to pull over and police began a pursuit, according to the sheriff's office. She is being held at the county jail and her bond is listed at $411,000.

Harvey was eventually boxed in by authorities on a fairway at the golf course who used a PIT maneuver, and no injuries were reported as a result of the chase.

Harvey is being charged with DUI, two felony counts of criminal mischief, aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the police department, Harvey's vehicle as well as the two sheriff's office vehicles did sustain damage.

Harvey is set to make an appearance in court on January 28, 2022.