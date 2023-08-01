Florida teen vanishes in Daytona Beach after getting into vehicle, police say

An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for a missing 14-year-old girl who vanished in Daytona Beach on Saturday.

Barbora Zdanska was last seen around the 100th block of Boynton Blvd., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Sgt. Tim Ehrenkaufer, a spokesman for the Daytona Beach Police Department, told FOX35 Orlando that Zdanska was seen voluntarily getting into a vehicle before she vanished.

"The vehicle is believed to belong to a boyfriend or a family member of a boyfriend," Ehrenkaufer said. "The victim was later able to get a message to a family member, indicating that she had been kidnapped."

Authorities said the vehicle Zdanska was believed to be traveling in was found around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, though Zdanska was still missing.

No further details were immediately available.

Zdanska was last seen wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black jean shorts.

The 14-year-old is described as White with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing about 136 pounds.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the teen to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100, or 911.