Florida teen surfer attacked by shark, says it ‘could have been so much worse’

A teenage surfer is saying that it "could have been so much worse" after he survived a shark attack at a beach in Florida.

Teddy Wittemann, 16, went to grab his surfboard while he was in the water at Floridana Beach in Brevard County last Friday when he was bitten, according to Fox35 Orlando.

"I see it right here on the inside of my arm and along my body shaking its head and thrashing around," Wittemann told the station.

"I could have lost my arm," he added. "I could have not been able to use any of my fingers or move my wrist around. [This] could have been so much worse."

Wittemann managed to return to shore following the shark attack and is now recovering after spending time at a local hospital.

"The first thoughts were, ‘Am I going to be able to surf contests again?’" the aspiring professional surfer told Fox35 Orlando, before noting that he plans to get back into the water after his left arm heals.

His father Ted says the family is "just praying against infections."

The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File found that the most unprovoked shark attacks in the world happen in the Sunshine State, specifically in Volusia County, whereas of May 2024 there have been 351 attacks since 1882.

Brevard County, where Wittemann was bitten, borders Volusia County and follows with 158 attacks, then Palm Beach with 83.

Most of those who fell victim to a shark bite last year were either surfing or participating in board sports, according to the International Shark Attack File.

Surfing/board sports made up 42% of the attacks in 2023.

Fox News’ Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.