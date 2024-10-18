Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida teen surfer attacked by shark, says it ‘could have been so much worse’

Teddy Wittemann bitten by shark while surfing in Brevard County

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Florida surfer Teddy Wittemann recounts being bitten by a shark at Floridana Beach on Oct. 11. (Credit: Fox35 Orlando)

A teenage surfer is saying that it "could have been so much worse" after he survived a shark attack at a beach in Florida. 

Teddy Wittemann, 16, went to grab his surfboard while he was in the water at Floridana Beach in Brevard County last Friday when he was bitten, according to Fox35 Orlando. 

"I see it right here on the inside of my arm and along my body shaking its head and thrashing around," Wittemann told the station. 

"I could have lost my arm," he added. "I could have not been able to use any of my fingers or move my wrist around. [This] could have been so much worse." 

Florida teen surfer bitten by shark

Teddy Wittemann is seen recovering after he was bitten by a shark in Florida last week. (Courtesy Teddy Wittemann/WOFL)

Wittemann managed to return to shore following the shark attack and is now recovering after spending time at a local hospital. 

"The first thoughts were, ‘Am I going to be able to surf contests again?’" the aspiring professional surfer told Fox35 Orlando, before noting that he plans to get back into the water after his left arm heals. 

His father Ted says the family is "just praying against infections." 

Florida teen surfer speaks about shark attack

Teddy Wittemann says the shark took a bite out of the inside of his left arm. (Fox35 Orlando)

The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File found that the most unprovoked shark attacks in the world happen in the Sunshine State, specifically in Volusia County, whereas of May 2024 there have been 351 attacks since 1882.  

Brevard County, where Wittemann was bitten, borders Volusia County and follows with 158 attacks, then Palm Beach with 83. 

Most of those who fell victim to a shark bite last year were either surfing or participating in board sports, according to the International Shark Attack File. 

Teddy Wittemann surfing

Teddy Wittemann is an aspiring pro surfer. (Courtesy Teddy Wittemann/Fox 35 Orlando)

Surfing/board sports made up 42% of the attacks in 2023. 

Fox News’ Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.