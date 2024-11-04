Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Florida murderess who accepted plea deal in killer clown cold case released from prison

Despite agreeing to a plea deal, Sheila Keen-Warren, 61, has maintained her innocence in the 1990 slaying

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
A 1990 killer clown cold case turned plea deal has come to a close as the Florida woman who pleaded guilty was released from prison on Saturday.

Sheila Keen-Warren, 61, was released from prison just 18 months following her guilty plea to the second-degree murder of Marlene Warren while dressed as a clown delivering carnations and balloons.

Keen-Warren was arrested in 2017 and later convicted of shooting Marlene to death more than 30 years ago in Wellington, Florida. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2023, with credit for the 2,000-plus days she had already spent behind bars.

ACCUSED FLORIDA ‘KILLER CLOWN’ SEEKS TO DROP CASE, CITING LACK OF SURVIVING WITNESSES OR NEW EVIDENCE

Sheila Keen-Warren

Sheila Keen-Warren was accused of dressing up as a clown and murdering her future husband's then-wife 27 years ago.  (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Despite her plea deal, she has maintained her innocence.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Ms. Keen-Warren has been released from prison and is returning to her family," Greg Rosenfeld, Kenn-Warren's lawyer, told the Associated Press. "As we've stated from the beginning, she did not commit this crime."

Sheila Keen-Warren

Sheila Keen-Warren, right, appears in court for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 13, 2017. She was ultimately convicted in the 1990 killing of Marlene Warren. (Lannis Waters/Palm Beach Post/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

She had been a suspect from the beginning of the case but investigators' lack of evidence made it hard for prosecutors to charge her. Retested DNA evidence in 2014 allowed them to connect her to the crime scene.

FLORIDA ‘KILLER CLOWN’ CASE: MAN COPPED TO 1990 MURDER DECADES BEFORE SHEILA KEEN-WARREN ARREST, DEFENSE SAYS

The victim's son, Joseph Ahrens, and friends were home at the time of the shooting and claim a person dressed as a clown delivered the balloons and flowers before shooting Marlene in the face.

marlene warren

Marlene Warren was shot and killed in the entryway of her Wellington, Florida, home in the infamous 'Killer Clown' case of 1990.  (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

Keen-Warren went on to marry the husband of her victim, Michael Warren, whom she worked for.

Witnesses believed that the two were having an affair at the time of Marlene's murder, though they both denied it.

Michael was initially a suspect, but was never convicted. 