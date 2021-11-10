Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man who beat, stabbed dog will serve 10 years

The attack on the pit bull caused an international outcry

A Florida man accused of beating a pit bull puppy, stabbing it 50 times and stuffing it into a suitcase while the dog was clinging to life will serve 10 years in prison after admitting to the crime, his defense lawyer said Tuesday.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports Brendan Evans, 35, of Hollywood agreed to plead guilty four years after the attack on Ollie the pit bull, according to his lawyer, Michael Gottlieb. The dog died two days after being discovered.

Ollie was treated by vets after being stabbed several times and left inside a suitcase on Oct. 10, 2017. He died two days later. (Mike Stocker/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The attack on Ollie caused an international outcry. Evans first denied being involved, but investigators found cat paws and rats with severed heads in his freezer, bloodstains in his bathroom and dried blood and animal fur in his oven, the newspaper reported.

Brendan Evans, far right, the Hollywood man accused of killing Ollie the pit bull on Oct. 10, 2017, makes a rare court appearance on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Susannah Bryan/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Evans has been held in jail since his arrest four years ago. He was initially charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty but prosecutors dropped 15 in exchange for the guilty plea, Gottlieb said.

