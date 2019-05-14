Florida man who had charges dismissed for vulgar sticker on truck asking public for help with legal costs

A Florida man who had charges against him dropped over a vulgar sticker that read “I eat a--” on his truck is now asking the public to help cover his legal costs.

The GoFundMe account set up on May 10 in the name of Dillon Shane Webb, 23, had a goal of $15,000. As of Tuesday evening, $284 had been raised.

“It is all over the news and we would like to have this get some more traction as there to help him pay for his cost of having to pay for a 2500$ bond, over 200$ for having his truck towed, time from missed work and to pay for a lawyer to represent him against this Sheriff for standing up for his rights as well as yours,” the page stated.

The State’s Attorney’s Office in Columbia County last week filed court documents saying it wouldn’t pursue legal action against Webb.

The Lake City resident was arrested and charged on May 5 with misdemeanor counts of violating Florida’s obscenity law and resisting a police officer without violence when he refused to remove the sticker from his truck. He initially was cited for obscenity with a notice to appear in court and was told to change the derogatory part of the sticker. When he refused, he was taken to jail.

He told The Associated Press he planned to fight the charges based on his First Amendment right to free speech.

“I'm tired of police forces thinking they are above the Constitution, the Bill of Rights,” Webb said following his arrest. “He said he could see why the sticker would be seen as vulgar by some but the law doesn’t really define what that is.”

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.