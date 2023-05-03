Florida man suspected of killing mother, 3 children dies after standoff with police

The suspect accused of fatally shooting a Florida mother and her three children died Wednesday after an encounter with police.

Al Stenson, 38, was shot and killed at the Slumberland Motel in Sanford, north of Orlando, the Lake Wales Police Department said.

His death comes a day after Lake Wales Police said they responded to a medical call at the Sunrise Park apartment complex along Dawnlight Drive. When officers arrived, they found a mother and her three children dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The children were identified by Fox13 Tampa Bay as a 21-year-old son and daughters, ages 17 and 11.

Any relationship between Stenson and the four victims was not immediately released, though neighbors say he was the father of the children, according to Fox13. The names of the victims have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation, and a possible motive has not yet been offered.

"During this investigation, detectives determined Stenson shot the victims in an apartment, then fled immediately thereafter at approximately 5 a.m.," Lake Wales Police said. "It was not until 8:51 p.m. on May 2 that law enforcement was notified when the victims were discovered by family members."

On Wednesday, law enforcement tracked Stenson down to the motel where his brother had been staying, Fox13 reported.

The station, citing Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, said officers made contact with Stenson through his cell phone and were talking to his brother.

"Stenson made statements that he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him," the Lake Wales Police Department said.

At one point, Lemma told the station that negotiators were able to get Stenson to exit his room and put down a handgun. Despite this, once Stenson backed away and officers fired a non-lethal projectile at him, he tried to reach for the weapon on the ground, according to Fox13.

Lemma said SWAT members and a specialized member with the Sanford Police Department then opened fire on Stenson, killing him.

"After [an] hours-long standoff involving crisis negotiation and SWAT, interactions ended in an officer involved shooting," Lake Wales Police said. "Stenson was pronounced deceased at the scene."