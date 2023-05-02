Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Published

Florida girl, 15, dead after horse falls on rider during equestrian competition

Hannah Serfass was pronounced dead at the hospital

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A Florida teen died over the weekend during an equestrian competition when the horse she was riding fell on top of her, officials said. She was 15. 

The U.S. Equestrian Federation (USEF) released a statement Monday confirming the death of Hannah Serfass, who suffered a "fatal accident" during a competition at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours in Venice, Florida, on Sunday. 

Hannah Serfass, 15, suffered a "fatal accident"

Hannah Serfass, 15, suffered a "fatal accident" at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours in Venice, Florida, on Sunday. (Andrew Ryback Photography)

"Hannah, 15, was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in an equitation class when the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall," the statement read.  "The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort."

Hannah was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

"The USEF, USHJA, and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends." 

Hannah Serfass riding Quaxx

Hannah Serfass was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding at the time of the accident.  (Andrew Ryback Photography)

A report from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, obtained by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, noted that the horse successfully completed a jump during the competition, but stumbled on its left front hoof after taking a few steps. 

"This action caused the rider to then topple forward and off the horse in the same direction and onto the ground," the report read. "The horse then continued to fall in the same direction falling over and onto the rider’s head on the ground." 

USEF described Hannah as a "talented up-and-coming young rider" who was known for her "passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic." 

rider pronounced dead after accident

Hannah Serfass was transported to Sarasota Memorial on Sunday where she was pronounced dead. (Andrew Ryback Photography)

The horse show facility also issued a statement on Facebook Sunday.

"Fox Lea Farm had a tragedy occur today. Out of respect to the family, no information will be shared at this time. We send our sincere condolences to the family, trainer, friends, & the whole equestrian community. We are all heartbroken." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.