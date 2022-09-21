Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man sentenced to life in prison after sexually abusing three young girls: police

Jacob Ramirez, 32, will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he molested three young girls who were left in his care

Andrea Vacchiano
Andrea Vacchiano
A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of molesting underage girls.

32-year-old Jacob Ramirez of DeFuniak Springs was found guilty of sexually abusing three children that were left in his care. 

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the victims were between the ages of 7 and 12 at the time.

Ramirez was sentenced by Judge Kelvin Wells to serve two life sentences, in addition to 15 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Jacob Ramirez, 32, was found guilty of molesting three victims between the ages of 7 and 12.

Ramirez was initially charged in July 2021.

"This is part of our relentless pursuit of charging sexual predators who prey on children and getting them out of our community and behind bars," Sheriff Michael Adkinson said at the time of the 2021 arrest.

The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center assisted the Walton County Sheriff's Office with its investigation.

Ramirez's charges included two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 years of age.  Another count involved lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 years or older. 

Defuniak Springs is a small city of roughly 7,000 people located in the Florida Panhandle. 

No other details about the case were made public.