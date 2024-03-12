Expand / Collapse search
Florida man says he fatally shot girlfriend and her 2 daughters after knife pulled during argument

Suspected killer Johnnie Brown, 46, found on Bradford County, FL, lawn with multiple cuts

A man shot and killed his girlfriend and her two adult daughters early Tuesday morning, prompting an 11-year-old girl at the north Florida home to call 911, authorities said.

Bradford County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brad Smith described the shooting as a domestic incident, First Coast News reported.

Responding deputies found Johnnie Bernard Brown, 46, in the home's front yard suffering from several cuts. He and the girl were both taken to a Gainesville hospital, where they were treated and released. Brown was taken into custody.

FL crime scene tape

A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and her two adult daughters following a violent domestic dispute. (FOX News)

Inside the home, investigators found the bodies of 49-year-old Quanique Robinson, 27-year-old Danisha Sims and 25-year-old Windshay Roddey, according to officials.

Brown told investigators that they were having an argument when one of the women started attacking him with a knife, and that’s when he shot them, officials said.

Brown is facing three murder charges and one attempted murder charge. Jail records didn't list an attorney that could comment on his case.