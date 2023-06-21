Expand / Collapse search
Florida man 'lucky to be alive' after swallowing cocaine during traffic stop: sheriff

Leslie Brock faces charges of resisting arrest without violence, possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson
A Florida man was arrested late Tuesday after he swallowed cocaine inside a baggie during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said. 

A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly noticed a torn, empty baggie on Leslie Brock’s shorts and white flakes consistent with cocaine around his mouth, beard and shorts after he approached the driver’s side window. 

Brock was removed from his car after he refused a deputy’s commands to exit and spit out a white substance that later tested presumptive positive for cocaine, the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted to social media along with body camera footage of the arrest. 

The footage shows a deputy swab his spit at the scene, which turned blue immediately, an apparent indicator of cocaine. 

The suspect with alleged cocaine on his beard

A deputy shows Leslie Brock a swab of his spit. He allegedly had cocaine on his face and beard during his arrest.  (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office )

"You got white spit?" a deputy asked Brock before showing him that the swab had turned blue. "That's positive for cocaine."

"It's in your spit!" the deputy added. 

Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement, "This poison peddler could have died while attempting to conceal his narcotics by swallowing them. If you get caught with illegal narcotics don’t make things worse by swallowing them. He is lucky to be alive and will be heading to the Green Roof Inn once he is released from the hospital."

The deputies requested emergency medical services and Brock was taken to a hospital for "further medical treatment due to ingesting a large amount of narcotics." 

He faces charges of resisting arrest without violence, possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence.