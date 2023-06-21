Tina Turner's son arrested for crack cocaine possession

Ike Turner, Jr. was arrested and charged with crack cocaine possession after being pulled over by Texas authorities in May.

Tina Turner's son, whose biological mother is Lorraine Taylor with musician Ike Turner, was also charged with tampering evidence, according to the police report.

The Alvin Police Department conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:09 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 for a vehicle with an "equipment violation."

TINA TURNER DEAD AT 83

Tina Turner died on May 24 in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, according to her manager.

She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.