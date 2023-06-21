Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Tina Turner's son arrested for crack cocaine possession

Ike Turner, Jr. was arrested in Texas on May 6. Tina Turner died at her home in Switzerland on May 24

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Ike Turner, Jr. was arrested and charged with crack cocaine possession after being pulled over by Texas authorities in May.

Tina Turner's son, whose biological mother is Lorraine Taylor with musician Ike Turner, was also charged with tampering evidence, according to the police report.

The Alvin Police Department conducted a traffic stop at approximately 12:09 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 for a vehicle with an "equipment violation."

TINA TURNER DEAD AT 83

Ike Turner Jr. attends Grammy Awards wearing a yellow suit

Tina Turners son, Ike Turner Jr., was arrested in Texas last month on crack cocaine possession. (Bob Riha Jr)

Tina Turner died on May 24 in her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, near Zurich, according to her manager. 

She became a Swiss citizen a decade ago.

