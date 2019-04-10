Florida man causes $500G in damage at village hall, smeared blood on American flag, cops say

A homeless Florida man last week allegedly broke into a village hall, caused $500,000 in damage and smeared blood all over the walls and on an American flag, police said.

Holdson Marcelin, 38, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and causing property damage at Palmetto Bay Village Hall on April 3, according to an arrest report.

FLORIDA HOUSING AGENCY PAID $3,650 TO TEACH EMBATTLED BOSS TO BE NICE, STOP BEING ABUSIVE TO STAFF

Marcelin smashed the entrance of the hall with a garbage can, then destroyed several items in the lobby and pushed over office equipment, WPLG-TV reported. Surveillance video appeared to show Marcelin cutting himself and smearing blood on the walls and an American flag.

Marcelin reportedly asked officers if they saw what he did to the flag.

He was jailed without bond.

Marcelin had a previous run-in with police in 2017 when he was charged with a felony count of criminal damage for allegedly causing more than $10,000 in damage at Trump Tower restaurant in Chicago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marcelin was reportedly seen pouring wine on chairs and tables of the restaurant.