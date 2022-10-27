Florida man arrested on animal cruelty charges for allegedly dragging French Bulldog behind pickup truck

A Florida man was arrested this week after being caught on camera allegedly dragging a French Bulldog mix behind his pickup truck in West Palm Beach, according to law enforcement.

Lisandro Arellano, 45, is facing two animal cruelty charges and was released on a $3,000 bond on Monday, according to jail records.

WARNING: PHOTOS IN THIS STORY CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT

The dog, Blanco, survived the ordeal with scrapes to its body and is being treated by a veterinarian, the sheriff's office said.

63 DOGS SEIZED FROM SUSPECTED DOG FIGHTING OPERATION

A witness called 911 earlier this month after seeing Blanco dragging along the pavement at night.

"The witness caught the attention of the suspect, thinking it was an honest mistake, but when the suspect stopped his vehicle, he picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off," the sheriff's office said.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The witness took a picture of the scene and police identified Arellano as the driver through the pickup truck's license plate.

He told authorities after being arrested that a family member had given him the dog to watch, according to the sheriff's office.