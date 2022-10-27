Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man arrested on animal cruelty charges for allegedly dragging French Bulldog behind pickup truck

The French Bulldog, Blanco, is being treated for scrapes it suffered while being dragged

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested this week after being caught on camera allegedly dragging a French Bulldog mix behind his pickup truck in West Palm Beach, according to law enforcement. 

Lisandro Arellano, 45, is facing two animal cruelty charges and was released on a $3,000 bond on Monday, according to jail records. 

Lisandro Arellano, 45, was arrested Monday on animal cruelty charges. 

Lisandro Arellano, 45, was arrested Monday on animal cruelty charges.  (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

A witness snapped a picture of the French bulldog mix being dragged behind the truck. 

A witness snapped a picture of the French bulldog mix being dragged behind the truck.  (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

The dog, Blanco, survived the ordeal with scrapes to its body and is being treated by a veterinarian, the sheriff's office said. 

63 DOGS SEIZED FROM SUSPECTED DOG FIGHTING OPERATION

A witness called 911 earlier this month after seeing Blanco dragging along the pavement at night. 

"The witness caught the attention of the suspect, thinking it was an honest mistake, but when the suspect stopped his vehicle, he picked the dog up off the ground and threw her in the bed of his truck then drove off," the sheriff's office said. 

  • French bulldog mix
    Image 1 of 3

    Blanco is recovering after being treated.  (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

  • Blanco the French bulldog
    Image 2 of 3

    The dog survived and is being treated by veterinarians. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

  • French bulldog
    Image 3 of 3

    (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)

The witness took a picture of the scene and police identified Arellano as the driver through the pickup truck's license plate. 

He told authorities after being arrested that a family member had given him the dog to watch, according to the sheriff's office. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.