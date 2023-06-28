Florida man arrested for allegedly punching victim, causing brain death during gas station brawl

Florida authorities arrested a suspect after his fight with a man outside a gas station last month allegedly caused the victim to go brain-dead.

Brian Darnold, 29, was charged with one count of negligent manslaughter. The charge stemmed from a May 1 incident where Darnold got into an fight at a 7-Eleven in Oviedo.

According to documents obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, police reported that victim Amir Aryafar, 62, asked Darnold for cannabis. Darnold claims that Aryafar behaved aggressively and said an expletive after Darnold said he didn't have any weed.

The suspect claims that when his vehicle started driving away from the parking lot at around noon, he saw Aryafar start to run after the car. The defendant then jumped out of the moving car and punched Aryafar.

FLORIDA POLICE DISMANTLE SQUATTERS' BOBBY-TRAPPED ‘METH ISLAND’

While Darnold claims that Aryafar threw a punch first, court documents said surveillance video never shows Aryafar punching him. Police also said surveillance footage shows that Aryafar was not in the vehicle's path.

Police reported that Aryafar fell to the ground and hit his head on the pavement after the punch. Darnold's vehicle then made a U-turn and left the scene.

"No attempt to render aid was made by the suspect or the driver of the vehicle," court documents said.

ARMED FLORIDA MAN CONFRONTS SQUATTER WHO TOOK OVER HOUSE WHILE HE WAS OVERSEAS: POLICE

Due to his severe brain trauma, Aryafar was transported to Florida Lake Monroe Hospital after being admitted to Oviedo Medical Center.

He was declared brain-dead a day after the altercation. On May 3, his family removed him from life support.

The Lake County Medical Examiner's Officer determined on June 19 that the manner of death was homicide. After his arrest, Darnold was transported to John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Seminole County Sheriff's Office, but has not yet heard back.