Florida man allegedly offered candy to kids, attempted to kidnap them at busy beach on Memorial Day: reports

The suspect allegedly approached the two children at Sunny Isles Beach and then tried to take off with them before people nearby stopped him

By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Police in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, arrested a man on Monday who allegedly tried to kidnap two children at Sunny Isles Beach on Memorial Day, according to reports.

A local NBC station reported that the Sunny Isles Beach Police Department said John Beaubrun, 29, offered the two children candy in order to coerce them into leaving with him, which the children refused to take.

Beaubrun then reportedly grabbed the two children and began to leave with them.

John Beaubrun mugshot

John Beaubrun allegedly tried to kidnap two children at Sunny Isles Beach in Florida on Memorial Day. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

But then the family and bystanders stepped in and forced Beaubrun to let the two children go.

The suspect was ultimately arrested and charged with two counts of attempted kidnapping and two counts of child abuse, according to court records.

Beaubrun was held in a Miami-Dade County jail on $25,000 bond.

The Sunny Isles Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital about the arrest.

