Florida man allegedly hid dead body inside hotel room closet, next guest didn't notice: officials

A Florida man is accused of hiding a dead body inside a hotel room closet and the next guest stayed in the room without noticing it, according to officials.

33-year-old Dylan Lamb allegedly paid Marie Tillman, 43, to perform sexual services after contacting the woman through an escort website, an arrest affidavit from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office alleged. Lamb told deputies that Tillman attempted to leave after he gave her $200 in his hotel room at the Amoray Dive Resort in Key Largo, Florida.

Lamb said that he used his body to block the door, but Tillman "began striking him." The man admitted to deputies that he "struck her once in the face" before Tillman fell to the floor and became unconscious. He went to the bathroom to "calm down" and saw Tillman not breathing and without a pulse.

The man, who works as a kayak tour guide, told authorities he panicked and used towels and linens to clean the room, adding that he hid Tillman's body "inside the closet underneath the water heater."

FLORIDA KAYAK TOUR GUIDE ALLEGEDLY KILLED WOMAN AND ‘HID’ BODY INSIDE ROOM AT KEY LARGO RESORT: OFFICIALS

Lamb said he "packed the soiled linens, towels, the victim’s cell phone, and other belongings into three separate trash bags and left them in the room when he checked out," according to the affidavit.

According to deputies, the injuries on Tillman "were not consistent with a single strike" as Lamb claimed. Deputies found her body only partially clothed and had two black eyes, swollen and lacerated lips and other facial injuries.

Hotel staff told deputies they tried to move Lamb to another room during his stay, but he would only communicate with his hotel door closed. He stayed in the hotel room until Sunday morning and then switched rooms.

After Lamb checked out of the first room, housekeeping discovered "three large trash bags" inside the room that were filled with soiled towels and linens. The bags were described as "heavily stained with substances consistent with blood, urine, and feces."

FLORIDA MEN CHARGED IN 'TRULY HEINOUS' GLOBAL CHILD PORN RING INVOLVING OVER 1M FILES

The housekeepers didn't notify police after finding the bags, and put them into the dumpster, which was emptied by the time police arrived.

According to the Miami Herald, a separate guest stayed in the room with Tillman's dead body in the closet, but didn't notice it.

Online records show that Lamb was charged with homicide, kidnap-false imprisonment, evidence-destroying and procure for prostitute.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said no other individuals appear to be involved.

"I want to thank the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office for working around the clock to make an arrest in this case," Ramsay said. "While the investigation remains ongoing, there do not appear to be any other individuals involved in this incident."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP