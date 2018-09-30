Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published
Last Update 1 day ago

Florida K-9 officer shot, killed chasing carjacking suspect

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
K-9 Fang, a 3-year-old German Shepherd who worked with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida, was fatally shot Sunday in the line of duty.

K-9 Fang, a 3-year-old German Shepherd who worked with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Florida, was fatally shot Sunday in the line of duty. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

A K-9 officer was fatally shot in Florida on Sunday as authorities responded to a carjacking suspect.

Fang, a 3-year-old German shepherd, worked as a dual-purpose bomb detector and patrol dog for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The dog was approaching a carjacking suspect when it was shot and killed, officials said. The suspect was eventually caught by another K-9 and was taken into custody.

Fang, according to the sheriff's office, "played a vital role keeping everyone safe at special events and football games and captured some of the most dangerous criminals in our city."

"We will miss you, FANG," deputies wrote on Facebook mourning the loss of the K-9 officer. "You are gone but will not be forgotten."