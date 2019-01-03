Florida interstate crash kills at least 6, injures 8

At least six people were killed and eight others injured Thursday in a multivehicle crash on Interstate 75 near Gainesville, Florida, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol says two tractor-trailer rigs and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place about a mile south of Alachua. Alachua County Fire Rescue reported that flames ignited after 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. The fire was later extinguished.

Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that "multiple patients" had suffered "critical injuries," but did not specify how many. At one point, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office dispatched a helicopter to look for potential victims in the woods off the highway.

"Two semis were involved and on both of them at least the trailer part has burned," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan told The Gainesville Sun. "At least some of the fatalities were in at least one of the passenger vehicles."

I-75 was closed in both directions due to the severity of the crash.

"There are engine parts and components, and there is a lot of area that is burned,” Riordan told The Sun. “Contamination of fuel is a high probability at this point."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.