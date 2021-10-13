Florida father of toddler who shot mom on Zoom call arrested and charged

The father of a toddler who found a loaded handgun in his "Paw Patrol" backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work in Florida has been arrested, authorities said.

Veondre Avery, 22, was taken into custody by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and the Altamonte Springs Police Department Tuesday. He is charged with manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm in connection with the Aug. 11 death of Shamaya Lynn, the Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office said.

The 2-year-old child found the weapon and shot Lynn in the head, investigators said.

One of the participants on the Zoom call dialed 911 to report Lynn, 21, appeared to be in need of help. The person told authorities she saw the child in the background and then heard a noise just before Lynn fell backward, police said.

Avery also called 911 and begged responders to hurry.

"I literally just got home and I come in the room ... (and) my girlfriend, who was working on the computer, she’s just laid back and there’s blood everywhere," Avery said on the 911 call.

Patrol officers responded to the apartment and found Avery performing CPR on Lynn, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the home.

Investigators later determined the child found the gun inside the backpack, which was left on the floor of the couple's bedroom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.