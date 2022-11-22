Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Florida family dispute over eviction leads to double murder suicide

Florida authorities say that all three of the individuals were related by blood or marriage

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News

Florida authorities believe that a double-murder suicide in the western part of the state was related to a dispute over an eviction.

Hernando County, Florida Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a video statement on Monday that police were called to a home around 2 p.m. by a person who needed help evicting a relative who had been living there, WTVT-TV reported.

When deputies arrived, they observed no crimes being committed and left after explaining to the homeowner the logistics of the eviction process. 

Three hours later, a 911 call came in from the same address, where the dispatcher reported to hearing gunshots.

FLORIDA MAN ‘UPSET’ OVER MISSING CAR KEYS OPENS FIRE IN BAR, TAKEN DOWN BY PATRONS: DEPUTIES

Three people are dead in Florida after a family dispute over an eviction

Three people are dead in Florida after a family dispute over an eviction (WTVT-TV)

Deputies returned to the home and found three people dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say all three of the deceased were related by blood or marriage, and it is not yet clear who fired the fatal shots.

FLORIDA MAN JAILED AFTER ABUSED GIRLFRIEND SLIPS NOTE TO STORE CLERK ASKING FOR HELP

Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill, Florida

Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill, Florida (WTVT-TV)

It is believed that two of the people were murdered and the third committed suicide.

"As more information is developed we'll get it out via press release, but we did want to let the individuals in the neighborhood of Wellington know that this is an isolated incident," Sheriff Nienhuis said.

Entrance to Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill, Florida

Entrance to Wellington subdivision in Spring Hill, Florida (Google Maps)

"It does appear to be a double murder suicide, and it is contained right now there is no suspect on the loose."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.