Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Florida cops arrest man accused of threatening to 'blow up' police station, turn it into 'Swiss cheese'

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man allegedly posted to Facebook that he would blow up a police station and kill police officers, and also purportedly said he would turn the department into "Swiss cheese," according to authorities.

Daravius Toliver, 20, of Sanford, allegedly made the threat Tuesday as nationwide demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“Sanford Police Department I wish y’all would try some [expletive]" Toliver allegedly wrote. "I’ll kill all y’all n blow up the station.”

Daravius Toliver, 20.

Daravius Toliver, 20. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office )

In another post, he allegedly said: “Spd pull up here boy boy ima Swiss cheese that [expletive].” He tagged the police department in the post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is charged with writing or sending a threat to kill or injure, as well as threatening to bomb or discharge a destructive device, according to Seminole County Jail records. He faces up to 15 years in prison, the newspaper reported.

He is being held on $30,000 bail. It was unclear whether or not he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.