Florida cops arrest man accused of threatening to 'blow up' police station, turn it into 'Swiss cheese'

A Florida man allegedly posted to Facebook that he would blow up a police station and kill police officers, and also purportedly said he would turn the department into "Swiss cheese," according to authorities.

Daravius Toliver, 20, of Sanford, allegedly made the threat Tuesday as nationwide demonstrations continued over the death of George Floyd, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

“Sanford Police Department I wish y’all would try some [expletive]" Toliver allegedly wrote. "I’ll kill all y’all n blow up the station.”

In another post, he allegedly said: “Spd pull up here boy boy ima Swiss cheese that [expletive].” He tagged the police department in the post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is charged with writing or sending a threat to kill or injure, as well as threatening to bomb or discharge a destructive device, according to Seminole County Jail records. He faces up to 15 years in prison, the newspaper reported.

He is being held on $30,000 bail. It was unclear whether or not he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.