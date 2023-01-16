Florida burglars break into pawn shop using saw, steal electronics and jewelry

A group of burglars in Florida are wanted after breaking into a pawn shop using a saw last month and swiping an unspecified amount of electronics and jewelry, authorities said Friday.

The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 in Sanford at the Value Pawn & Jewelry located at 2300 S. French Avenue, the Sanford Police Department said.

Police released surveillance footage showing sparks flying as the masked robbers use what appears to be an electric saw to cut off a lock from the roll-down door.

As the suspects finish cutting the lock, two vehicles are seen pulling into the parking lot and backing up to the front of the building.

The video cuts to the interior of the shop, showing the thieves sprinting to the counter and grabbing objects inside a glass display case.

Police said the suspects made off with electronics and jewelry but did not elaborate on specific items or how much they were worth.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery to call the Sanford Police Department.