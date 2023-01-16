Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida burglars break into pawn shop using saw, steal electronics and jewelry

Thieves wanted after breaking into Value Pawn & Jewelry in Sanford, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Florida thieves caught on video sawing off lock, robbing pawn shop Video

Florida thieves caught on video sawing off lock, robbing pawn shop

A group of burglars in Florida are wanted after breaking into a pawn shop using a saw last month and swiping an unspecified amount of electronics and jewelry, authorities said Friday.

The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 in Sanford at the Value Pawn & Jewelry located at 2300 S. French Avenue, the Sanford Police Department said.

Police released surveillance footage showing sparks flying as the masked robbers use what appears to be an electric saw to cut off a lock from the roll-down door.

As the suspects finish cutting the lock, two vehicles are seen pulling into the parking lot and backing up to the front of the building.

FLORIDA MAN WEARING ANKLE MONITOR ARRESTED FOR BURGLARY AND GRAND THEFT: REPORTS

Police said the suspects appeared to use a saw to cut of the lock on the shop's front door. Video shows sparks flying as the suspects stand at the roll-up door to the shop.

The video cuts to the interior of the shop, showing the thieves sprinting to the counter and grabbing objects inside a glass display case. 

Police said the thieves stole an unspecified amount of electronics and jewelry.

Police said the suspects made off with electronics and jewelry but did not elaborate on specific items or how much they were worth.

The suspects made off with the stolen goods in two vehicles.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects or the robbery to call the Sanford Police Department.