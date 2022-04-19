Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Louisiana: Shelter-in-place order lifted for Iberville residents after Dow Chemical plant fire, chlorine spill

The local highway, LA-1, was also shut down in both directions by the Louisiana State Police

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A shelter-in-place order for residents in the parish of Iberville, Louisiana, (just southwest of Baton Rouge) has been lifted after emergency services cleared a plant that experienced a fire and a chlorine spill Monday evening, officials said.

Authorities said local emergency crews were dispatched to the fire at the Olin plant owned by Dow Chemical in Plaquemine at the same time a chlorine spill was also reported at the facility, WAFB reported.

A Dow North America plant is seen in this aerial photo from in Plaquemine, La., Monday, April 11, 2022.

Residents miles away from the facility reported smelling chlorine, which was carried due to smoke rising from the flames and wind, officials said.

NEW ORLEANS - APRIL 28: An aerial view of downtown New Orleans, Louisiana including the Iberville housing development on April 10, 2010. 

Dow Louisiana Operations released a statement that said employees properly carried out emergency precautions and that emergency response teams "immediately engaged" to assist in containing the spill.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Skyline and State Capitol on Mississippi River.

Local roads have also been closed, but no residents have been instructed to evacuate their homes, WAFB reported.

Louisiana State Police shut down the local highway, LA-1, in both directions, the police said.

