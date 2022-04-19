Louisiana: Shelter-in-place order lifted for Iberville residents after Dow Chemical plant fire, chlorine spill
The local highway, LA-1, was also shut down in both directions by the Louisiana State Police
A shelter-in-place order for residents in the parish of Iberville, Louisiana, (just southwest of Baton Rouge) has been lifted after emergency services cleared a plant that experienced a fire and a chlorine spill Monday evening, officials said.
Authorities said local emergency crews were dispatched to the fire at the Olin plant owned by Dow Chemical in Plaquemine at the same time a chlorine spill was also reported at the facility, WAFB reported.
Residents miles away from the facility reported smelling chlorine, which was carried due to smoke rising from the flames and wind, officials said.
Dow Louisiana Operations released a statement that said employees properly carried out emergency precautions and that emergency response teams "immediately engaged" to assist in containing the spill.
Local roads have also been closed, but no residents have been instructed to evacuate their homes, WAFB reported.
Louisiana State Police shut down the local highway, LA-1, in both directions, the police said.
