Fire breaks out at California's Warner Bros. Studios

A Warner Bros. Studios spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A fire broke out Friday at the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Southern California but no one was injured, the film studio said. 

The blaze stemmed from a transformer and resulted in an electrical fire, a studio spokesperson told Fox News Digital. An explosion was also heard, according to reports on social media. 

The Glendale and Burbank fire departments responded and contained the blaze fairly quickly, the spokesperson said. 

Warner Bros. studio fire

Fire crews work to extinguish a blaze at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, California on Friday.  (KTTV)

Images posted on social media showed a plume of smoke in the air that appeared off a studio building roof. A single fire truck was seen pulling into the studio as the dark cloud of smoke billowed in the air, Deadline reported. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.