Fire breaks out at California's Warner Bros. Studios

A fire broke out Friday at the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Southern California but no one was injured, the film studio said.

The blaze stemmed from a transformer and resulted in an electrical fire, a studio spokesperson told Fox News Digital. An explosion was also heard, according to reports on social media.

The Glendale and Burbank fire departments responded and contained the blaze fairly quickly, the spokesperson said.

Images posted on social media showed a plume of smoke in the air that appeared off a studio building roof. A single fire truck was seen pulling into the studio as the dark cloud of smoke billowed in the air, Deadline reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to authorities.