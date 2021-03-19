Fight breaks out at Florida airport over masks

Another day, another airport fight — this time over mask compliance.

Four people traveling through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Wednesday got into a physical fight after three passengers refused to wear masks on American Airlines flight 2558 to Chicago, the Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News.

"The verbal argument stemmed from three of the travelers failing to wear their masks," Broward County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis said.

Local news outlet WSVN first reported the fight with footage of the incident.

American Airlines asked the three passengers, who were not from Florida and who refused to wear masks, to leave flight 2558. The passengers disembarked, left the gate and got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight with one other person, who was also not from Florida.

Law enforcement intervened and broke up the fight.

St. Louis said authorities sent the incident to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

American Airlines confirmed that the passengers were escorted off the plane after "refusing to comply with the federal mask mandate and not following crew member instructions."

The Transportation Security Administration in January implemented President Biden’s executive order on requiring face masks on passenger aircraft and public transportation.

Those who violate the order can be fined up to $250 for the first offense up to $1,500 for repeat offenses.