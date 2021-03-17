Spirit Airlines removes 4-year-old child with autism and family for not wearing mask on flight

Spirit Airlines denied service to an Arkansas family after their 4-year-old child, who is non-verbal and has autism, was unable to wear a face mask.

The child had a medical note stating that was exempt from wearing masks, his mother, Callie Kimball, told CBS Little Rock affiliate KTVH-TV of her son, Carter. Callie said she told the airline that Carter would also "harm himself" if forced to wear a face mask, reportedly because he holds his breath, the report suggests.

"He has a disability. It's protected under the American Disability Act and they go, 'No no no no. Autism's not a disability. He has to wear a mask or he has to get off the plane," Callie told KTVH-TV.

The family reportedly flew from Las Vegas last week with the medical note, however, they were unable to board their return flight.

Spirit Airlines, like major U.S. carriers, began requiring face coverings on flights during the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020. Only children under the age of 2 are exempt from the mandate.

The Americans with Disabilities Act does not provide a list of medical conditions that classify disabilities;however, it defines an individual with a disability as someone who has a mental or physical impairment, such as caring for themselves, speaking, performing manual tasks and learning, among other limitations, constituting some individuals diagnosed with autism as protected, according to the Autism Society.

Regarding the use of face masks specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Department of Justice, states: "The ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations."

"We sympathize with families facing additional burdens while traveling, including those dealing with medical conditions," a spokesperson for Spirit Airlines told Fox News in a statement.

"We remind Guests of our face-covering policy throughout the booking process, in a pre-trip email, and in a required acknowledgment that is part of the check-in procedure. Our existing policy does not provide for medical exemptions, regardless of diagnosis. Our Team Members explained this to our Guests, but never questioned anyone’s medical status in the process," the spokesperson added.

Beginning March 19, flyers with a medical disability traveling on or after March 22 will be able to apply for an exemption, the Spirit airlines spokesperson noted, citing the federal mandate requiring masks in airports and on flights. Spirit said it would add this updated information to its website "later this week."

Callie told KTVH-TV her husband was able to rebook the family on an American Airlines flight Monday afternoon.

The Centers for Disease Control issued an order that went into effect in February making it a requirement that all passengers wear masks aboard commercial flights. Masks must cover the traveler's mouth and nose while at major transportation hubs, the guidance says. Those with a disability, however, who can't wear a mask or safely wear one "because of the disability as defined by the Americans With Disabilities Act," are exempt.

Michael Hollan contributed to this report.