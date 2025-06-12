Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Feds nab man accused of dropping off masks to anti-ICE rioters in LA

Justice Department directs US attorneys to aggressively prosecute and publicize cases against violent rioters

By Matt Finn , Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Group hands out riot gear masks during Los Angeles anti-ICE riots

Group hands out riot gear masks during Los Angeles anti-ICE riots

A group of masked individuals hopped out of a pickup truck to hand out "Bionic Face Shields" to others on June 10, 2025. (KTTV)

LOS ANGELES – A driver who went viral for allegedly dropping off "bionic shield" face masks to Los Angeles rioters on Tuesday was arrested by the FBI in a sting at his home Thursday morning.

Alejandro Theodoro Orellana was taken into custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit civil disorders.

After the arrest, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli spoke with Fox News.

"We have made it a huge priority to try to identify, locate and arrest those who are involved in organizing, supporting, funding or facilitating these riots," he said. 

ANTI-ICE RIOTS REVEAL THE LEFT HAS LEARNED NOTHING. IT'S JUST HANDED TRUMP A GIFT

Alejandro Theodoro Orellana in custody

Alejandro Theodoro Orellana was arrested by FBI Los Angeles on June 12, 2025, for allegedly conspiring to commit civil disorders. (@USAttyEssayli/X)

"It appears they're well-orchestrated, and coordinated and well-funded, so we want to understand who these people are and where this organization's coming from and today was one of those first arrests, the key arrests that we did."

A federal court hearing is scheduled for Thursday challenging President Donald Trump's use of the National Guard and Marines to support immigration raids in Los Angeles.

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: 'YOU WILL NOT STOP US'

Alejandro Orellana arrest response

The National Guard assisted the FBI in the arrest of the man investigators say delivered masks to L.A. rioters on June 12, 2025. (Matt Finn)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warns that the military intervention is the onset of a much broader effort by Trump to overturn norms at the heart of America's political system. Testifying Thursday before Congress, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called it "an assault on our American values."

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday ordered federal prosecutors to prioritize criminal prosecution of protesters who destroy property or assault law enforcement, and to make sure every case they bring gets publicized, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

FBI agent stands in home doorway

An FBI agent appears in the doorway of a home during the arrest of Alejandro Theodoro Orellana on June 12, 2025. (Matt Finn)

The email, which was sent to all 93 U.S. attorneys, comes a week after a wave of protests that started in Los Angeles and have spread to other major cities against Trump's immigration crackdown. Trump has dispatched some 700 U.S. Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, saying they are needed to back up immigration raids.

"There should be no bottleneck of referrals for complaints and legal process," wrote Associate Deputy Attorney General Aakash Singh.

US attorney for Central District of California on arresting the man suspected of handing out face masks to rioters Video

"Push out press releases whenever you file charges in these matters," he said. "We will not stop enforcing the law and we will not be deterred from keeping our districts safe."

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. 

Matt Finn currently serves as a Los Angeles based correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He began working with FNC in 2013 as part of the Junior Reporter program based in Las Vegas, Nevada.