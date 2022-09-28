Feds hunt New Hampshire fugitive in child sex assault 'pattern' sprung on $3k bail after hiding out in Mexico

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal law enforcement are hunting a New Hampshire fugitive who was released on just $3,000 bail on allegations of a pattern of sexual assaults on a child despite being known to travel back and forth from Mexico.

The U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday tweeted out the wanted poster for 65-year-old Angel Florez-Ramirez.

The suspect, described as a White-Hispanic male, notably with two silver teeth, was arrested by New Hampshire’s Nashua Police Department in August "for another sexual assault charge, but Florez-Ramirez was released on bail," according to the U.S. Marsha’s Service, whose New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force "is actively attempting to locate and arrest" this fugitive.

Another arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 9 for Florez-Ramirez in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under the age of 13.

In the weeks since Nashua police first arrested Florez-Ramirez for aggravated felonious sexual assault "involving a juvenile who was known to him," another arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, who "is known to have ties to Manchester and Nashua, and who has already traveled to Mexico and back during the original sex assault investigation," according to the wanted poster.

The U.S. Marshals Service warned the public not to apprehend this fugitive yourself.

Anyone who spots an individual who resembles Florez-Ramirez is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force or their local police department.

The Nashua Police Department Uniform Field Operations Bureau first received a report on Dec. 6, 2021, about Florez-Ramirez having "engaged in a pattern of sexual assaults against a juvenile female known to him."

But he wasn't arrested until Aug. 29. "These incidents occurred at his residence over a period of time. The investigation was furthered by detectives assigned to the Special Investigations Division. It was during this time Ramirez had left the country and had only recently returned to the area," the department said in a press release on Aug. 29, explaining why more than eight months passed before an arrest was made. "Based upon the results of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Ramirez for Aggravated Felonious Sexual Assault-Domestic Violence (Pattern), a Special Felony."

Angel Ramirez was arrested without incident on the outstanding warrant, Nashua police said, but he was soon released on $3,000 cash bail.

He was initially scheduled to be arraigned at the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Sept. 29 at 1:00 p.m.