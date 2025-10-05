Federal judge blocks Trump's National Guard deployment and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Federal judge blocks Trump's National Guard deployment

2. Police union calls Chicago ICE stand-down ‘a violation of the officer’s oath’

3. Lawmakers say they're rejecting paychecks as government shutdown drags on

MAJOR HEADLINES

'IT'S ALL COMING' – Trump tells troops 'every last penny' is coming despite the ongoing government shutdown. Continue reading …

FEDERAL FURY – Patel vows consequences as suspects face charges for attacking government officers. Continue reading …

TRAIL TENSIONS – Virginia gubernatorial race heats up with a scorching ad about Jay Jones' text scandal. Continue reading …

‘GOING TO FIGHT’ – Dad vows ‘they have no idea what’s coming’ after his daughter is slain at home. Continue reading …

DIGITAL TRAIL – How and where law enforcement tracked Tyler Robinson's alleged path across UVU campus. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CHECKING OUT – More lawmakers say they’re rejecting paychecks as government shutdown drags on. Continue reading …

POWER MOVE – Pritzker says Trump is ordering 400 members of the Texas National Guard to Illinois, Oregon and other locations. Continue reading …

‘BRAZEN LIES’ – Foreign ministry slams Greta Thunberg's 'ludicrous' claims after Gaza flotilla arrest. Continue reading …

PUSH FOR PEACE – Trump warns of 'massive bloodshed' if Hamas fails to agree to peace deal. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BADGE REVOLT – Police officers reveal DC 'lawlessness' as feds probe alleged crime data manipulation. Continue reading …

NO LAUGHING MATTER – White House brushes off SNL season premiere, calling show 'waste' of time. Continue reading …

CLIMB TO THE TOP – CBS staffers abuzz as Bari Weiss reportedly set to join network's top brass. Continue reading …

'VICTIM’S TITLE' – 'Real Time' host suggests different title for Kamala Harris' '107 Days' memoir. Continue reading …

OPINION

CAROL ROTH – Five ways the Trump administration can save the American Dream and prevent socialism. Continue reading …

STEPHEN MOORE – Trump stops Biden's Euro-style solution to flight delays and paves way to lower fares. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

AT STAKE – Government shutdown could have impacts on Social Security in 2026. Continue reading …

TROUBLE BREWING – How caffeine can interfere with common medications and impact their effectiveness. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on farmers' feats and brilliant baseball. Take the quiz here …

DRINKS DECODED – Scientists reveal four new discoveries about how beer and wine actually affect your body. Continue reading …

'POUR' SUPPORT – Charlie Kirk backer and coffee shop owner sees sales triple. See video …

WATCH

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP – God Bless the United States Navy. See video …

REP. JAMES COMER – Democrats are willing to shut down the government to protect illegal immigrants. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a breakdown of Congress’ deadlock over the ongoing shutdown and what it could take to get DC moving again. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.