Trump tells troops 'every last penny' coming despite ongoing government shutdown affecting military pay

At a ceremony marking the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary, President Donald Trump sought to reassure service members affected by the ongoing government shutdown, pledging they would receive "every last penny" of their pay and promising an "across-the-board" raise once the impasse ends.

"I want you to know that despite the current Democrat-induced shutdown, we will get our servicemembers every last penny," Trump said. "Don't worry about it, it's all coming," he added.

While active-duty troops continue to report for duty, their paychecks are frozen until funding is restored. Non-essential civilian War Department employees, including thousands who support base operations and logistics, have been furloughed.

Meanwhile, military support programs — including child care centers, on-base commissaries, and other family services — have been scaled back at several installations, forcing families to shoulder unexpected costs.

During a Sept. 30 speech at Quantico, before the nation's top generals, Trump said he was backing a 3.8% pay raise for every servicemember. "Something you weren't getting from the past administration," Trump added.

The federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. ET on Wednesday, halting pay for U.S. service members and hundreds of thousands of other federal employees.

The shutdown, now stretching into its fifth full day, has left military families facing financial uncertainty, even as Trump assured troops that back pay and additional raises would be forthcoming once Congress approves a new spending bill.

The Trump administration has placed the blame squarely on Democrats for the government shutdown, which is expected to trigger sweeping layoffs across the federal workforce.

Before departing for Norfolk, Trump accused Democrats in a Truth Social post Friday evening of enabling the shutdown and attempting "to destroy this wonderful celebration of the U.S. Navy’s Birthday."

"I believe, ‘THE SHOW MUST GO ON!’" Trump wrote.