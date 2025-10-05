National police union calls Chicago's refusal to help ICE agents 'shocking' violation of duty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The nation’s largest police union condemned reports that Chicago officers were told not to help ICE agents surrounded by protesters, calling it "shocking" and a violation of law enforcement’s duty to protect fellow officers in danger.

Presidents of the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and Illinois State FOP expressed shock at reports that Chicago's chief of patrol directed officers not to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they were surrounded by protesters on Saturday.

"Details are still emerging, but it appears that officers from the Chicago Police Department were ordered not to assist a group of ICE agents while they were physically threatened by what appeared to be an angry mob," said National FOP President Patrick Yoes in a press release. "Let me be clear, both the National FOP and the Illinois FOP believe that when an officer calls for assistance, you answer, no matter what."

Yoes and Illinois State FOP President Chris Southwood said the directive violated the most basic principle of law enforcement — officers helping other officers in danger.

They cited the Illinois Trust Act, which limits local police involvement in immigration enforcement, and said it is contributing to a breakdown between local and federal law enforcement, particularly in sanctuary cities like Chicago.

The FOP also cited Department of Homeland Security data showing ICE agents have faced a 1,000% increase in violence since the start of the year.

Southwood called the alleged order a dangerous precedent for all law enforcement officers.

"The number one unwritten rule in law enforcement is that we respond to any calls from officers in distress," Southwood said. "What would have happened if the local police were facing threats and nearby federal officers were told not to assist? Whether you agree about immigration enforcement or not, when a law enforcement officer is in trouble, nothing should stand in the way of fellow officers rendering assistance."

Yoes echoed Southwood, stressing that it is more important than ever for police officers to band together to protect their brothers and sisters who wear the badge.

"We at the National FOP, as well as our members at the Illinois FOP, condemn these actions and urge Chicago officials to ensure that any law enforcement officer needing assistance is guaranteed that their brothers and sisters in law enforcement respond expeditiously," Yoes said.

Their comments followed Fox News’ report revealing that Chicago police officers were ordered by their chief of patrol not to respond after Border Patrol agents called for help, saying they were boxed in and surrounded following a ramming incident outside the city, according to multiple federal and Chicago law enforcement sources.

Fox News reviewed the computer-aided dispatch message sent to Chicago police officers by their chief of patrol. It instructed officers not to respond to a Saturday morning ramming incident on the southwest side of the city in which an armed woman was shot and agents were boxed in and surrounded.

The Chicago Police Department issued a statement on Sunday disputing claims that officers failed to respond, saying they were on the scene to maintain public safety and document the incident.

"To clarify misinformation currently circulating, CPD officers did in fact respond to the shooting scene involving federal authorities on Saturday to maintain public safety and traffic control," the department said.

CPD added that federal authorities are leading the investigation into the shooting, but that officers were present to ensure safety. Later that afternoon, police also responded to a separate call involving two hit-and-run crashes affecting federal personnel, the department said.

"The Chicago Police Department will always respond to anyone who is being attacked or is under the threat of physical harm," the department said. "For incidents involving federal immigration enforcement, CPD supervisors will respond to the scene and determine the appropriate course of action in accordance with City law."

But two longtime ranking Chicago police sources sharply rejected the department’s assertion that officers responded to calls for help from ICE agents who were rammed and surrounded by protesters, telling Fox News it was, in their words, "COVER THEIR A-- BULLS--T!!"

One ranking source told Fox News the Chicago Police Department’s statement was "not true," saying dispatch audio proves it. The source said officers had responded but had to leave because of the order.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin, Matt Finn and Michael Tobin contributed to this report.