Trump warns of 'massive bloodshed' if Hamas fails to agree to peace deal: 'MOVE FAST'

President Donald Trump made a social media post about Hamas on Sunday evening, minutes before the deadline for a peace proposal passed.

The deadline was 6 p.m. ET Sunday. In a message on Truth Social, Trump wrote that there had been "very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly," Trump said. "The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details."

Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump affirmed that the meetings were positive after he wrote that the first phase of the peace plan "should be completed this week."

"We had some very good meetings…and it looks like it's working," he said. "So we'll wait for a little while, see how it all turns out."

However, Trump's post warned that violence could follow if a deal was not reached.

"I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST," Trump emphasized. "I will continue to monitor this Centuries old ‘conflict.’"

Trump added, "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!"

Trump previously announced the deadline in an Oct. 3 post on Truth Social, delivering an ominous warning to Hamas about accepting the deal.

"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas," Trump wrote. "THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The peace proposal was unveiled by Trump in late September.

The plan calls for an end to Israel’s military operations, the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip under a Palestinian governing body overseen by a U.S.-led international coalition.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reportedly agreed to the 20-point plan, per Reuters.

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall and Bonny Chu contributed to this report.