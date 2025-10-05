Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump warns of 'massive bloodshed' if Hamas fails to agree to peace deal: 'MOVE FAST'

Trump posted an urgent message on Truth Social minutes before Hamas deadline

Andrea Margolis
Published | Updated
President Trump: 'We had some very good meetings' about Hamas hostage release deal Video

President Trump: 'We had some very good meetings' about Hamas hostage release deal

President Donald Trump provides an update on the hostage release meetings with Hamas.

President Donald Trump made a social media post about Hamas on Sunday evening, minutes before the deadline for a peace proposal passed.

The deadline was 6 p.m. ET Sunday. In a message on Truth Social, Trump wrote that there had been "very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly," Trump said. "The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details."

Speaking to reporters on Sunday evening, Trump affirmed that the meetings were positive after he wrote that the first phase of the peace plan "should be completed this week." 

TRUMP'S PEACE DEAL COULD END THE WAR IN GAZA OR NETANYAHU'S CAREER

A photo of U.S. President Donald Trump next to an armed soldier in Hamas

President Donald Trump urged Hamas to move quickly on a U.S.-brokered peace proposal aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. ((Left) Alex Wong/Getty Images, (Right) Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images)

"We had some very good meetings…and it looks like it's working," he said. "So we'll wait for a little while, see how it all turns out."

However, Trump's post warned that violence could follow if a deal was not reached.

"I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST," Trump emphasized. "I will continue to monitor this Centuries old ‘conflict.’"

Trump added, "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!"

ISRAEL’S ARMY WILL 'ADVANCE READINESS' FOR FIRST PHASE OF TRUMP PLAN TO RELEASE HOSTAGES

Donald Trump speaking to military senior leaders with American flag backdrop

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of top U.S. military commanders at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Quantico, Va. ( (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

Trump previously announced the deadline in an Oct. 3 post on Truth Social, delivering an ominous warning to Hamas about accepting the deal.

"If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas," Trump wrote. "THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The peace proposal was unveiled by Trump in late September.

The plan calls for an end to Israel’s military operations, the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip under a Palestinian governing body overseen by a U.S.-led international coalition.

Trump and Netanyahu shake hands

President Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu outside the White House on Sept. 29, as the pair works to achieve peace in Gaza.  (Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's reportedly agreed to the 20-point plan, per Reuters.

Fox News Digital's Caitlin McFall and Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

