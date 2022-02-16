Expand / Collapse search
LA follow-home robbery: FBI offers $10K reward for suspects who allegedly held multiple victims at gunpoint

Suspects allegedly held victims at gunpoint while they waited for an elevator and demanded their personal belongings

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects who allegedly held multiple victims at gunpoint in a series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested Jamar Stewart, 31, on Jan. 26 in connection to the follow-home robberies, but they are still searching for a second suspect identified as 18-year-old Kenneth Bonds and a third, unidentified suspect.

Robbery suspects Jamar Stewart, Kenneth Bonds and an unidentified suspect. 

Robbery suspects Jamar Stewart, Kenneth Bonds and an unidentified suspect.  (LAPD)

On Dec. 11, 2021, the two suspects in a black Volkswagen Tiguan allegedly followed two victims into a parking garage in the 1200 block of South Flower Street. Stewart and Bonds then allegedly followed the victims once they exited their vehicle and approached the garage's elevator lobby, LAPD said in a press release Wednesday.

CALIFORNIA FOLLOW-HOME ROBBERS WORE ‘POLICE-TYPE’ GEAR WHILE FORCING VICTIMS INSIDE AT GUNPOINT, VIDEO SHOWS

The suspects are accused of holding the victims at gunpoint and robbing them of their jewelry, phones and keys while they waited for an elevator, according to LAPD.

A few hours later, Stewart and Bonds allegedly attempted to rob more victims in Calabasas. They are accused of hitting the first victim over the head with a gun after the victim refused to turn over property and stealing the purse of a witness who came to the victim's aid.

THREE VICTIMS IN HOLLYWOOD ROBBERY HELD AT GUNPOINT

Follow-home robberies are a recent crime trend in which criminals follow victims home from public places and then rob them once they are in a more private setting.

The department launched a "Follow Home Task Force" last November after one such robbery resulted in a homicide Nov. 23, 2021.

Stewart is in custody on multiple counts of robbery, and authorities have issued a warrant for Bonds' arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robberies to contact Detective Mrakich at 213-486-6840 or RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE.

