FBI launches criminal investigations of John Brennan, James Comey and more top headlines

1. FBI launches criminal investigations into John Brennan, James Comey

2. Biden's doctor set to testify in cover-up probe of mental decline

3. Country singer Pat Green's family 'swept away' in deadly central Texas flood

MAJOR HEADLINES

TARIFF TALK – Trump teases announcements on trade negotiations with seven countries. Continue reading …

FAR-LEFT FLIP – Socialist mayoral candidate backtracks after calling to 'dismantle' police in 2020. Continue reading …

DEFYING THE FEDS – Blue city mayor calls Trump actions 'unconscionable' as city absorbs over 51,000 migrants. Continue reading …

GRIM FUTURE – Bryan Kohberger traded death penalty for life sentence that could still end violently behind bars. Continue reading …

PRESSURE POINT – Diddy juror exposes how defense 'poked holes' in witnesses' testimony during trial. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN – Trump administration formally subpoenas Harvard University over foreign student information. Continue reading …

SOCIALIST SURGE – Mamdani takes a victory lap as eye-popping NYC mayoral vote count is revealed. Continue reading …

BASS BACKLASH – LA mayor fights 'unconstitutional' immigration raids with class-action lawsuit. Continue reading …

STAYING ON SCRIPT – Biden's strange use of teleprompter in donor's home infuriated supporters. Continue reading …

MEDIA

FIGHTING CHANCE – 'The View' co-host tells Cuomo to appear on show to improve his standing in mayoral race. Continue reading …

BAD LOOK – Liberal podcast hosts slam 'gross' anti-Trump attacks on Texas flood victims. Continue reading …

POLITICAL KRYPTONITE – Hollywood actor rips MAGA critics of his brother's new 'Superman' film. Continue reading …

'SOMEONE IS PAYING' – Eric Adams criticizes Mamdani’s socialist platform as NYC mayoral race intensifies. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – New CIA report makes it clear President Trump was framed. Continue reading …

MARGARET SPELLINGS & TED MITCHELL – Americans need to work together to fix education. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

LENDING A HELPING HAND – Fast-food giant's founder steps up with major donation for devastated Texas flood victims. Continue reading …

BREW BUZZ – Viral 'cloud coffee' trend can boost health with unusual ingredient. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on patriotic provisions and beer breakthroughs. Take the quiz here …

SUNKEN PAST – Shipwreck uncovered by former military pilot who spotted one historic clue. Continue reading …

SUMMER SNACK – Giant critters can't get enough of a fresh feast. See video …

WATCH

KAROLINE LEAVITT – Democrats learned nothing on November 5th when Americans voted for common sense. See video …

REP. WESLEY HUNT – Trump has bent over backwards to send aid for catastrophic flooding. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













