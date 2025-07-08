Obama bros balk at far-left saying Texans brought flood disaster on themselves by supporting Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Obama aides blasted left-wing commentators on their "Pod Save America" podcast Tuesday for claiming the flood disaster in Texas is just desserts for the state supporting President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Several Democrats and media outlets across the country have been quick to politicize the devastating flooding in Texas that killed more than 100 people by blaming climate change, Trump, racism and government cuts.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., demanded an investigation into various vacancies within the National Weather Service (NWS) in Texas related to warning coordination, suggesting Trump staff and budget cuts were to blame.

Co-host Tommy Vietor said that while questions about the effect of NWS cuts could be "an important question going forward, I could have done without the, like, instant, you know, leap to blame name-your-political-opponent for this tragedy on Twitter. I think that stuff is just gross."

"I think the really gross stuff was, I saw some people be, like, 'Well, Texas, you voted for Trump and this is what you get,' and you're like, 'What the f---? Come on,'" co-host Jon Favreau said.

"We're Americans. We're all Americans. Don't do that s---," Vietor agreed.

Favreau disputed the idea that cuts to the NWS had anything to do with the tragedy, saying, "It seems like the National Weather Service, like I said, did send out a timely warning, it just didn't get to people. And that's, you know, not the Trump administration saying that, that's independent meteorologists and experts have all said this."

But he added that cuts could affect the reliability of forecasts during hurricane season.

Several commentators have shared viral responses blasting the victims of the disaster.

"The people in Texas voted for government services controlled by Donald Trump and Greg Abbott," added Ron Filipkowski, former federal prosecutor and the editor-in-chief of MediasTouchNews. "That is exactly what they (sic) getting."

Texas pediatrician Christina Propst shared a social media post wishing that "MAGA" people affected by the flooding should reap the effects of what they voted for, while expressing hope that "non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry."

"Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for," she said, adding, "Bless their hearts."

Others incorporated race into the equation, including Sade Perkins, a former member of the Houston Food Insecurity Board, who slammed Camp Mystic, which has lost at least 27 young girls and counselors, as a "Whites-only girls Christian camp."

Her boyfriend, Reverend Colin Bossen, a senior minister at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Houston, distanced himself from her remarks, "I want to be clear that I disavow her comments." He added, "I apologize to my congregation," he wrote. "I will continue to work to repair the harm this incident has caused."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.