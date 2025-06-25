Viral 'cloud coffee' trend can boost health with unusual ingredient: How to make it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A caffeine-packed drink has gone viral on social media this summer – and it contains an ingredient that could provide a health boost.

Videos of "cloud coffee," made by placing coffee foam on top of coconut water, have generated millions of views on TikTok and other social platforms.

The drink gets its name from the presentation of the coffee foam over the transparent coconut water, giving it a cloud-like appearance.

On TikTok, the drink caught the attention of curious viewers.

"I'm skeptical but I kinda want to try," one person wrote.

"I have never heard of this and I am very intrigued," another person observed.

Fox News Digital spoke with Bryan Quoc Le, Ph.D., a California-based food scientist with Mendocino Food Consulting, to discuss the latest craze.

"Cloud coffee is made by whisking, either by hand or with a handheld mixer, equal parts sugar, granulated instant coffee and ice-cold water," he said.

After the instant coffee is mixed into a thick foam, the substance is then added to a glass of ice-cold coconut water.

"It can take some time to whisk the mixture by hand, so a handheld mixer is recommended," Le added.

At that point, coffee lovers are welcome to mix the foam into the water on their own.

If not, Le noted, the coffee foam will still dissolve in the water.

"The coffee foam slowly dissolves into the coconut water to create a creamy coffee mixture at the interface of the foam and coconut water," he said.

Cloud coffee is similar to dalgona coffee, said Le, which was a social media trend during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coffee resembles dalgona – a Korean sugar candy – but is not related to the treat. "Dalgona is very similar to a cloud coffee, except that milk is used instead of coconut water," he said.

"Coconut water can be swapped out with any number of other ingredients, like iced water, dairy milk, almond milk or oat milk."

Coconut water also serves a health purpose: Its electrolytes can help you rehydrate faster. It's also been known to help lower cholesterol and blood pressure, according to studies.

For those who might be wary about enjoying coconut water with their morning joe, other liquids will work just fine, said Le.

Cloud coffee is one of many caffeine-packed trends that have generated momentum on social media.

Last summer, TikTok users tried out a viral "cracking latte" that some people complained was disappointing.

More recently, mushroom coffee has gained popularity, with Fox News host Dana Perino noting that she enjoys the beverage.