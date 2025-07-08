Joy Behar told Andrew Cuomo he needs to go on 'The View' if he wants any chance of winning NYC mayoral race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Joy Behar revealed on the show on Tuesday that she told former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that he needed to come on the liberal ABC show if he wanted any shot at winning the mayoral race in New York City.

During a discussion about the hosts' time off last week, Behar said she attended a wedding and ran into Cuomo, among other liberal figures.

"I said to Andrew Cuomo, ‘You have to come on ‘The View’ if you want to even have a chance,’" Behar said, adding that she would have taken a photo with Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani but he wasn't there.

Behar showed photos of the bride, Patricia Duff, as well as a photo she took with another fellow wedding guest, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, remarking, "I always wanted to get married again just so Nancy will come to my wedding."

Cuomo lost to Mamdani, a democratic socialist, in the Democratic primary for mayor, but is running as an Independent in the general election. Cuomo served as governor of New York from 2011 until resigning under a sexual harassment scandal in 2021.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams is also running as an Independent in the race.

Cuomo and Adams have traded barbs over who should exit the race, with Mamdani being the current frontrunner after clinching the Democratic nomination and leading polls in a crowded field.

"I think that everyone should align behind the person who has won one as mayor," Adams said Monday at a news conference.

Meanwhile, Cuomo's top advisor argued in a statement that "we do not see any path to victory for Mayor Adams."

Adams said during an interview on Monday that Cuomo had asked him to drop out of the race.

