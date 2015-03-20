Family rescued at sea with ailing child nears San Diego port aboard Navy warship

FILE - In this April 6, 2014, file photo, provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, sailors from the frigate USS Vandegrift assist in the rescue of the Kaufman family with a sick infant on the ship's small boat, as part of a joint U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and California Air National Guard rescue effort. None of the three federal agencies that helped rescue the ill 1-year-old, Lyra Kaufman, and her family from their broken down sailboat about 900 miles off Mexico's Pacific coast plan to seek reimbursement for the cost of the operation. Officials from the Navy, Coast Guard and California Air National Guard said Tuesday, April 8, 2014, they don't charge for search-and-rescue missions. "We don't want people in trouble at sea to hesitate to call for help for fear they'll be charged for assistance," said Lt. Anna Dixon of the 11th Coast Guard District, which oversaw the operation but did not send vessels or aircraft to the stranded sailboat. She said that helping at sea is a time-honored tradition and a requirement of international maritime convention. The Navy warship that picked up the family on Sunday is expected to reach San Diego on Wednesday. (AP Photo/U.S. Coast Guard, File)
(The Associated Press)
SAN DIEGO – A Navy warship is expected to reach San Diego carrying a family whose sailboat broke down 900 miles off the Mexican coast while their 1-year-old daughter was vomiting and suffering from diarrhea and a fever.
Navy Lt. Lenaya Rotklein says the ship is expected to arrive at Naval Air Station North Island around 10 a.m. PDT.
California Air National Guard members parachuted down and reached the 36-foot sailboat to rescue the family. Their daughter Lyra quickly responded to new medication for her salmonella-like symptoms.
Charlotte and Eric Kaufman's decision to sail around the world with Lyra and her 3-year-old sister, Cora, has struck a chord with parents — angering some who accuse them of endangering their children and drawing admiration from others for having the courage and determination to follow their dream.