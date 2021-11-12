Fallen Marine Cpl. honored as 'hometown hero' during local hockey game

A hockey team in Omaha, Nebraska, will honor 23-year-old Marine Cpl. Daegan Page Friday night. Page was killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul's airport in August.

The Omaha Lancers, a United States Ice Hockey league team, will honor Page and his family during the game as part of its "Hometown Hero" program, which honors members of the United States military and first responders.

Page was one of the thirteen U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan August 26.

Prior to the start of Friday night's game, Page's family will participate in a ceremonial puck drop and will be presented with a Lancers hockey sweater with Daegan’s name on it.

Pictures of Page show he played amateur hockey before enlisting in the Marines.

"We are heartbroken to have lost our beloved Daegan, but events like this help reassure us that many, many people recognize the depth of our loss," said Wendy Adelson, Page's mother. "Daegan was a hero to his family and friends before Aug. 26, when he and 12 other service members gave the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our U.S. citizens and countless others in Afghanistan."

Adelson said Page would be proud to have been honored at the game.

"Daegan absolutely loved hockey — playing it and watching it — and we're certain he would think this event in particular was really cool," Adelson said. "We are honored to be in such great company to celebrate Daegan. This is his kind of crowd, and he will surely be smiling down on all of us."

Page joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School.

After his time in the Marines, Page planned to return home to Nebraska to attend trade school.

