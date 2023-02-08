Embattled Kansas Highway Patrol official to retire this year

Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones, who has been sued for sexual harassment and retaliation, will retire in July, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday.

The governor also said Adjutant General David Weishar, who leads the Kansas National Guard and is the state's emergency management director, will retire April 1.

Jones has a 45-year career in law enforcement and was the Shawnee County sheriff before Kelly appointed him patrol superintendent in 2019.

TOP KANSAS LAWMAKER GENE SUELLENTROP, WHO LOST LEADERSHIP POST OVER DRUNK DRIVING ARREST, TO LEAVE LEGISLATURE

Several women, all current and former patrol employees, sued top agency officials in federal court in 2021, alleging discrimination and a hostile work environment. Two former majors sued in 2020, alleging they were dismissed for helping women lodge complaints against top officials.

Kelly told the Topeka Capitol-Journal in December that two independent investigations found no substance to the allegations made against Jones.

VERMONT SHERIFF TAKES OFFICE WHILE FACING TWO INVESTIGATIONS

Some Republican lawmakers have suggested putting the patrol under the direction of the Kansas Attorney General's office if Jones was not removed.

Kelly did not name a replacement for Jones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weishaar was appointed the Adjutant General on April 1, 2020. Kelly named Brig. Gen. Michael Venerdi to replace Weishaar. He currently has leadership roles with the Kansas Guard and previously was commander of the 184th Wing at McConnell Air Force Base.